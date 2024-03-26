A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Faith Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND-TV

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Now Biden jailing people for PRAYING!

'It's pretty clear who you're actually working for'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:07pm
Tucker Carlson (Video screenshot)

Tucker Carlson

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Now Biden jailing people for PRAYING!
WATCH: Biden claims he commuted by train over collapsed bridge
National Right to Life warns women at risk without safety protocols for abortion drugs
Al Franken: Bible will 'burst into flames' if Trump touches it in court
Lawmakers predicting terror attack on U.S. possible after Moscow hit
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×