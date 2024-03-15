A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Whistleblower targeted after exposing 973% SURGE in heart failure among Navy pilots

Has been blocked by Department of Defense from accessing his work computer

Published March 15, 2024 at 2:02pm
A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 1, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske)

(DISSWIRE) – A United States Navy medic who blew the whistle on an explosive report showing a massive increase in heart issues among military pilots has been blocked by the Department of Defense (DOD) from accessing his work computer.

Navy Medical Service Corps Lt. Ted Macie shared shocking information about the surge in heart failure among military personnel. Macie claimed that members of the U.S. military have experienced massive increases in heart-related issues

The alarming data was first raised by his wife, Mara Macie, a candidate for Florida’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House against John Rutherford.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







