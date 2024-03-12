Are whole-body deodorants safe? What to know before using them

(STUDY FINDS) -- There is a new hygiene product on the market that we never knew we needed – whole-body deodorant. Like most products, they claim to have many benefits. In this case, whole-body deodorants promise to mask odor from any part of the body, and when they say “any,” they mean any part – armpits, groin, feet, buttocks, and any other source of unpleasant scent.

Like many other products touting incredible benefits, however, these whole-body deodorants may have some risks. So, are they safe? Let’s see what you are applying to your body.

If you watch enough television, you’ve probably seen the plethora of commercials for Lume, a whole-body deodorant for women that the forefront of this trend. It morphed into as additional product called Mando, obviously for men. Other brands, such as Secret and Dove, have quickly launched competitive products and sale for all of them are exploding.

Read the full story ›