A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Are whole-body deodorants safe? What to know before using them

Sales for all brands are exploding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:04pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- There is a new hygiene product on the market that we never knew we needed – whole-body deodorant. Like most products, they claim to have many benefits. In this case, whole-body deodorants promise to mask odor from any part of the body, and when they say “any,” they mean any part – armpits, groin, feet, buttocks, and any other source of unpleasant scent.

Like many other products touting incredible benefits, however, these whole-body deodorants may have some risks. So, are they safe? Let’s see what you are applying to your body.

If you watch enough television, you’ve probably seen the plethora of commercials for Lume, a whole-body deodorant for women that the forefront of this trend. It morphed into as additional product called Mando, obviously for men. Other brands, such as Secret and Dove, have quickly launched competitive products and sale for all of them are exploding.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Are whole-body deodorants safe? What to know before using them
WATCH: Da'Vine Joy Randolph says 'God is so good,' honors mother after winning Oscar
Daryl Hannah shares why she tried to avoid kissing Tom Hanks in famous film
Israel destroying Hamas amid international fury and skepticism
Dutch PM hopeful Geert Wilders pledges 'full support' for Israel
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×