A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM

'Wicked Tuna' star killed in boating accident along with his dog

Charlie Griffin 'was an Outer Banks Original'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:19pm

(VIRGINIAN-PILOT) -- Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin of “Wicked Tuna” fame died on the Outer Banks after his boat went missing Sunday night near Oregon Inlet. A person with him remained missing Monday evening.

Around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of two overdue boaters transiting in a recreational vessel from Virginia Beach to Wanchese, where the boat was going for repairs, a Coast Guard spokesperson said by phone.

The last communication with those on the boat had been about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Wicked Tuna' star killed in boating accident along with his dog
Man finds library book that was due in 1962, but has nowhere to return it
'Madame Web' star 'not surprised' movie flopped: 'Will never do anything like it again'
U.S. companies increasingly turning to cheap foreign labor as rising costs take their toll
'Fringe agenda': College president pushes back against male athletes pretending to be women
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×