'Wicked Tuna' star killed in boating accident along with his dog

(VIRGINIAN-PILOT) -- Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin of “Wicked Tuna” fame died on the Outer Banks after his boat went missing Sunday night near Oregon Inlet. A person with him remained missing Monday evening.

Around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of two overdue boaters transiting in a recreational vessel from Virginia Beach to Wanchese, where the boat was going for repairs, a Coast Guard spokesperson said by phone.

The last communication with those on the boat had been about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

