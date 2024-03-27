Will April show us Biden has created an illegal-alien time bomb?

As more and more water continued to rush inside the perforated hull of the passenger liner RMS Titanic on the evening of April 14, 1912, its captain began to realize the term "unsinkable" given the ship due to its remotely sealable compartments was a misnomer. He immediately sounded the alarm to abandon ship.

As more and more illegal aliens have continued to rush across our southern borders, the captain of our own ship of state, President Joe Biden, still fails to sound the alarm. And, while a poll indicates a majority of the passengers aboard our ship of state have now come to recognize the danger posed from the flooding of illegal immigrants into our country, we may be close to the point where even Capt. Biden has to admit it.

While Biden critics may see such recognition by the president as a bright spot, the reality is that it is not. In fact, what may ultimately cause Biden to recognize reality may well come at a very high price to the rest of the nation.

For three years, Biden has embarked upon an open border policy that not only has allowed illegal immigrants to circumvent our laws of entry but has encouraged them to do so with all sorts of promises including financial, shelter, food, jobs, etc. Unbelievably, to meet these promises Biden has undertaken several actions demonstrating a priority for illegals over American citizens.

This includes closing schools to house illegals, removing veterans from hotels for the same reason, denying badly needed attention to our homeless, draining local budgets to meet the needs of illegals, etc. Biden has shown us just how deep his concerns about illegal alien "propriety" run. After his State of the Union address, realizing he had used the term "illegal alien" in referring to the murderer of Laken Riley, who was out for a jog at the University of Georgia when she allegedly was killed by a Venezuelan scumbag, apologized for doing so.

In 1928, an innovative marketeer came up with the idea of sending a welcome wagon with gifts and information from local retailers to new arrivals in a neighborhood – a practice now left to the internet and snail mail. But with all the benefits Biden now provides for illegals, he has practically resurrected the welcome wagon for them. It is estimated since taking office, he has welcomed more than 11 million illegals to America with little effort made to screen them.

A January 2024 congressional report stated:

"Far from disincentivizing the flood of illegal immigration by detaining and removing illegal aliens, President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continue to release illegal aliens into U.S. communities en masse. In fact, in early December 2023, DHS officials admitted that 'an average of 5,000 illegal aliens are currently being released into the U.S. each day at the border.' Even Secretary Mayorkas has acknowledged the high rate of releases, telling Border Patrol 'that the current rate of release for illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border is 'above 85 [percent].'"

It is no wonder then for the first time since Biden has been in office, polling shows that illegal immigration has become the top concern of voters. Unlike Titanic's passengers who learned from their captain the ship was in danger, voters had to determine on their own something was wrong.

But April becomes an important month for illegal aliens – and us. Biden has been enticing them here with a myriad of promises. Military and foreign-policy experts warn such a large influx of illegals is no accident but rather migrant warfare, most likely aimed at registering them to vote Democrat before, for some, their financial benefits start running out next month.

Nonprofit groups, such as the Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma County, Arizona, have set up transition centers for migrants that are starting to run out of money as they lack federal funding. While the flow of illegals to the centers is constant, the flow of money is not. What happens when local budgets and transition center budgets can no longer carry the illegal-alien load? Will we start to see migrants, upset over broken financial promises, resort to criminal activity to support themselves?

Interestingly, some illegal aliens have mapped out a way to take advantage of U.S. laws to secure a roof over their heads by exercising squatter's rights. In fact, one such Venezuelan illegal, Leonal Moreno, has posted a video on TikTok explaining in Spanish to fellow illegals just how to do it.

Moreno learned his squatting skills from a group of African illegals who have taken over at least seven houses as he tells viewers, "There is a law that says if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it." He goes on to explain how squatting laws allow deteriorated houses to be occupied by non-owners who can then make repairs and sell the house.

While the laws vary from state to state, a New York City homeowner ended up on the short end of the law. She had inherited a million-dollar home from her mother, only to find three squatters there. Upon confronting them, one squatter called police who arrested the homeowner and allowed the squatters to stay. Clearly, legislation needs to be passed denying illegal aliens squatters rights.

Meanwhile, among those also victimized by the illegal-alien flood are the 5 million people who entered the U.S. legally to become citizens but now find themselves pushed out of the workforce as unskilled jobs go to lower-paid illegals.

While voters were slow to catch on that Biden's border policy has created a ticking time bomb for America, they do so now realizing the issue has a very short fuse.

