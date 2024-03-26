Will Dems take over the House this year to stop Trump?

Democrats just launched the next step in their attack to try to stop Donald Trump.

Previously, we've seen false accusations about Russia colluding with Trump, two impeachments, multiple court cases by Democrat prosecutors coordinated by the White House and the Department of Justice run by Attorney General Merrick Garland, attempts to ban Trump from state ballots by Democrat-appointed judges and Democrat secretaries of state – and all have failed. So now Trump's enemies are trying to use the U;S; House of Representatives to stop him.

Yes, Democrats understand how their attempt to use the 14th Amendment in individual states to stop Trump was thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court. But that ruling also provided Democrats with their next step in their strategy: take control of the House of Representatives now and pass legislation that bans Trump from holding office as per Section 5 of the 14th Amendment while they control the Senate and White House.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Section 5 requires legislation, which requires all three branches to concur. If Republicans win the Senate or White House in November, then Democrats will not be able to use this strategy, so they are attempting it now.

My wife, Ginger, is a bit of a Nancy Drew. She can tell you how a book will end or how a movie will end after reading or watching for just a couple of minutes. Well, she told me several months ago that Democrats would try to take control of this current House of Representatives before the 2024 election by getting several Republicans to resign before the end of their terms.

If you are a U.S. representative, what would get you in return for resigning before the end of your term? Money. Security. A future. None of those "bribes" to resign are beyond Democrat billionaires from offering, just as John Oliver offered a million dollars "per year for life" and a "motor coach" to Justice Clarence Thomas to resign so that Biden could name his replacement.

If enough Republicans resign early so that Democrats have a majority in the House, then Democrats take control of the House to pass any legislation they want with total support from the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House.

A representative in the House is paid $174,000 per year and has to compete every two years to maintain a job. Not much pay. Not much security.

So how much money would be needed to get a representative to retire immediately? A million dollars? Not enough? Then how about $17 million? That would be 100 years of a congressman's salary. 100 years! And what is $17 million dollars to rich Democrats like Mark Zuckerberg? Or Bill Gates? Or Warren Buffet? Or Oprah Winfrey? Or George Soros? Or Mike Bloomberg? Not much. Less than 1/10,000th of their individual net worths. Zuckerberg already spent $419 million for ballot harvesting that helped Democrats in the 2020 election, and Soros financed the campaigns of several Democrat AGs like Fani Willis who is prosecuting Trump. $17 million each for five resignations would be chump change to them.

So how hard would it be to find four or five Republicans out of a couple hundred representatives who would take that offer? Not very hard. It might have already happened. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Ken Buck just resigned with immediate terminations instead of waiting until the end of their terms to retire. They understood what this does to the Republican majority in the House, but did it anyway. When Gallagher's resignation goes into effect in April, the GOP will be left with a 217-213 majority, with several special elections set for the coming months.

But if all of this fails at stopping Trump, then what is the next step for Democrats? There is still the Democrat tried-and-true use of election fraud and irregularities as in 2020 and 2022, with ballot harvesting, drop boxes, extended early and late voting, no paper ballots for audits, no voter ID and suspect voting machines.

Democrats and mainstream media like to claim that about 60 judges found no election fraud or irregularities in the 2020 election. The truth is that the vast majority of those judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, did not investigate the merits of those cases. Instead, they found legal technical reasons like "lack of standing" to dismiss them without any investigations into actual election fraud.

Think about it. Think about all of this seriously: How does all of this make you feel about democracy? About "for the people, by the people, and of the people"?

The USA was once the beacon of democracy. All of this dims that beacon tremendously. The light on the shining hill is burning out. It does not burn so strong any longer because of this abuse of democracy and attendant moral decay – and the real evidence of morale decay is that so many Americans do not see what is wrong with any of this.

So what is the Republican Party answer to any of this? What is the next step for the Republican Party? How do we save America? How do we make America great again … that shining light on a hill for all to see and replicate?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!