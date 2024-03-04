Will they ever learn? Top Dem still scheming to kick Trump off ballot

Supreme Court? What Supreme Court?

That seemed on Monday to be the message from U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who long has attacked and opposed President Donald Trump, after the justices agreed unanimously that Colorado's all-Democrat state Supreme Court was not allowed to remove him from the 2024 ballot.

Raskin, whose time in the House in recent years has been consumed by trying to impeach and banish Trump, immediately announced his next plan to try to make sure Trump is not allowed to be elected – and defeat incumbent Joe Biden, whose capabilities have been described in a government report as "diminished."

But Raskin's ideologies did attracted a warning that it might not be only Trump removed from a ballot, if that ever happens.

It is a report in the New Republic that said Raskin was accepting the "challenge" from the Supreme Court.

It ruled unanimously that Colorado can't take Trump off its state primary ballot, and that means neither can any other state.

Five of the nine members said that the "insurrection" clause in the Constitution can only be executed by Congress.

Raskin, who portrays himself as an expert on the Constitution, said, "I disagree with that interpretation, just because the other parts of the Fourteenth Amendment are self-executing."

He continued, "In any event, the Supreme Court punted and said it’s up to Congress to act. And so I am working with a number of my colleagues including Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Eric Swalwell to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment."

The Colorado court ruling said, without a trial or conviction, that Trump was guilty of insurrection and therefore ineligible to be president again.

One Maine official and one Illinois judge have adopted the same agenda against Trump.

Trump said, on social media, "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!"

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) after SCOTUS ruling says he is working to revive legislation to “set up a process” to, under the 14th Amendment, disqualify someone who's committed insurrection: “The question is whether Speaker Mike Johnson would allow us to bring this to the floor.” pic.twitter.com/UDC9xbVLLo — The Recount (@therecount) March 4, 2024

But a report from Judicial Watch, a longtime government watchdog, warned that claims of insurrection "can be leveled by imaginative partisans on the basis of many different kinds of inflammatory political actions or speech."

The report noted that Kamala Harris "promoted a bail fund that helped to free 'those protesting on the ground in Minnesota' in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The protests in 20 states following that murder were among the costliest in U.S. history, persisting in some cities for months, and resulting in at least 25 deaths. Protesters attacked federal property and set fire to a federal courthouse. Protests also caused President Trump to evacuate the White House to a secure underground location, as rioters assaulted police officers outside the White House gates."

Then too, there was a stunt by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In anticipation of a pro-life Supreme Court ruling, he threatened, "I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

He earned a rebuke from the chief justice of the court, and two years later a man was arrested for threatening behavior toward Kavanaugh.

The report noted that should the concept of Democrats removing a Republican from a ballot have been adopted, there are a "number of Republican officials" who have suggested that they would remove Joe Biden of their state ballots for his decision to aid and abet an invasion of eight million illegal aliens across the southern border.

The report said, "All of these facts are fodder for interested partisans seeking to disqualify opposing candidates. If the nation does go 'down that path,' presidential elections in the United States will become a more ugly business. Legal maneuvers to remove President Trump from the ballots of various states, and the retaliatory maneuvers they provoke, will create a new, anti-democratic front in the partisan wars. To be blunt, 'blue states' will apply Section 3 to harass 'red' candidates, while 'red states' will apply that provision to harass 'blue' candidates."

