Woke CNN asks: Was Jesus a man of color? Why this question matters more than ever

'No verses in the Bible that I know of that make an 'issue' out of skin color of people in the Bible'

Published March 31, 2024 at 3:17pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CNN) -- Christena Cleveland spent much of her childhood in an evangelical church surrounded by traditional images of a porcelain-skinned and flaxen-haired Jesus. But one day she came across a portrayal of Christ that was so astonishing that she gasped.

It was a painting of a resurrected Jesus surrounded by his awe-struck disciples, including “Doubting Thomas” touching the wound in Christ’s torso. The painting looked like an ancient relic discovered in some long-forgotten desert monastery in the Holy Land, a Byzantine-styled fresco filled with sharply contoured figures, bursting with colors of deep blue and blood orange.

But it was another color in the picture that caught her eye. Jesus was depicted as a man of color — somewhere between brown and Black — and so were his disciples. Cleveland, who would go on to become a theologian and social psychologist, realized she had always pictured a Nordic-looking Jesus who looked like Thor. Now she realized that he looked more like her, a Black woman.

Read the full story ›

Woke CNN asks: Was Jesus a man of color? Why this question matters more than ever
