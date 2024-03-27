Woke madness: Now 'blacklisted' gets blacklisted for absurd reason

Bureaucrats in the American government are planning a new censorship campaign, one that would ban words that are "hurtful" to Muslims, such as "jihadist."

Also in the bull's-eye are terms like "blacklisted," "cakewalk" and many more.

It is the Washington Free Beacon reporting Joe Biden's Office of the Director of National Intelligence has revealed its "woke" agenda to eliminate terms that "offend Muslims and foment racism against employees."

Banned would be "Islamic terrorists," "brown bag," "grandfathered," and "sanity check."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report explains the thought process behind the censorship includes that "jihadist" offends Muslims and "black-listed" "implies black is bad and white is good."

In a country founded upon freedom of speech, should the U.S. government be banning words? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

"'Cakewalk' is said to refer 'to a dance performed by slaves for slave owners on plantation grounds,'" the report said.

The new speech demands are included in a language guide produced internally by the bureaucracy.

The report explained, "The document is the latest example of how Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives inside the American government are reshaping how employees speak to one another and perform their national security jobs. Critics describe these programs as part of a 'woke' cultural shift promoted by far-left activists and their allies in the Biden administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to strip millions in federal funding for DEI programs across the military and other agencies, arguing they fundamentally harm the country’s national security operations across the globe."

"U.S. intelligence officials are being trained to use terms that don't 'disparage' China or Islamic terrorists. Wokeness is a gift to our adversaries," charged Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., of the House Armed Services Committee.

The internal magazine agenda explained its ideology: "What we say can make or break rapport, elevate or tarnish a reputation, and even support or refute a narrative. As employees of the [intelligence community], our work and our words are forever etched in history and speak volumes to the important work we carry out in service of the greater good. It is paramount that we are cognizant about the terminology we use in every aspect of our duties."

Insiders claimed "trainings and official presentations" conflated Islamists with terrorism, and called that "offensive."

The recommendations are a product of discussions among "nine diversity advisory committees" inside the intelligence apparatus.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in response that using generic terminology can interfere with safety and security operations.

"October 7 was carried out by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Apparently, that is an inconvenient fact to the language, commissars, who I presume want to edit out the word Islamic from the name of the terrorist group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad," he said. "If the intelligence community has no idea, refuses to acknowledge what is actually happening, it means they will be utterly ineffective in fighting against it and keeping Americans and our allies safe."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!