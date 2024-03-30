Woke streaming shows being released by the hundreds, but nobody is watching

(BREITBART) – Data revealed by Variety in March confirmed that, other than the top 20 shows, pretty much no one is watching any of that woke crap on America’s lousy streaming services.

“As series output soared to historic heights in 2022, with nearly 1,000 original titles released on the major [streaming] platforms,” the useless, far-left Variety reported without ever explaining why “viewership on most services was concentrated among fewer than two dozen shows.”

“Data … shows the top 20 most-watched TV seasons” on every streaming service other than Netflix “accounted for the vast majority of original series viewership on almost all of the major U.S.-based [streaming] platforms in 2022.”

