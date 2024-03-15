Woman arrested for doing topless jumping jacks in her front yard

(OUTKICK) – A South Carolina woman was arrested last weekend for doing jumping jacks topless in her front yard. The 27-year-old's outdoor workout got the attention of neighbors due to the fact that she was screaming throughout.

Horry County police were called by one of Alexis Harnett's neighbors a few days after the incident. The neighbor had witnessed her doing jumping jacks in her front yard while topless on the afternoon of March 2.

The neighbor did what anyone in that situation would do. He recorded his neighbor's topless jumping jacks, waited a few days after doing so, then contacted the police. Why the delay? You can come to your own conclusions on that one.

