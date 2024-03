(FOX NEWS) -- A woman recently found herself in a pickle while moving from home to home, leaving her without many working kitchen appliances.

Angie Matthews of Shropshire, England, was in the process of moving when she decided to cook her dinner in the dishwasher as a "test."

Matthews, 53, told SWNS that she decided to try cooking salmon, peas and potatoes in her dishwasher out of curiosity — and it worked.

Read the full story ›