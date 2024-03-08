A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Woman forced to give birth on side of road because climate activists blocked a bridge

Extinction Rebellion activists were at it again

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:15pm

(NOT THE BEE) – The climate cultists are the worst. They shut down and block roads in the name of "climate justice," convinced that their cause outweighs any inconvenience caused to others.

Just this week, a woman in Australia was forced to give birth on the side of the road because Extinction Rebellion activists were out at it again. Fortunately enough, with the help of a kind stranger, Roshni Lad gave birth to a healthy baby boy while stuck on Melbourne's Westgate Bridge.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Lad went into labor Tuesday morning and was en route to the hospital with her husband and family friend when they encountered a traffic jam just after 9:30 am while she was in labor.

TRENDING: The Left's smear du jour: 'Christian nationalist'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Joe Rogan shocked to hear what NCAA put Riley Gaines through to accommodate trans athletes
Literal children bombard lawmakers with phone calls after plea from TikTok
School district tells staff they don't have to notify parents their child is 'transgender'
Prayers turn to anger as investigator clears Uvalde officers of wrongdoing
Trump reacts to Biden's State of the Union
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×