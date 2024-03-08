Woman forced to give birth on side of road because climate activists blocked a bridge

(NOT THE BEE) – The climate cultists are the worst. They shut down and block roads in the name of "climate justice," convinced that their cause outweighs any inconvenience caused to others.

Just this week, a woman in Australia was forced to give birth on the side of the road because Extinction Rebellion activists were out at it again. Fortunately enough, with the help of a kind stranger, Roshni Lad gave birth to a healthy baby boy while stuck on Melbourne's Westgate Bridge.

Lad went into labor Tuesday morning and was en route to the hospital with her husband and family friend when they encountered a traffic jam just after 9:30 am while she was in labor.

