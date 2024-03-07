A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's largest cruise ship rescues 14 people stranded at sea for over a week

'We were really surprised and honestly a little freaked out'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:34pm

(FOX WEATHER) -- The largest cruise ship in the world rescued 14 people Sunday who had been stranded on a small boat for eight days.

Alessandra Amodio was traveling on Royal Caribbeans's Icon of the Seas with her family when the rescue happened.

"We were really surprised and honestly a little freaked out," Amodio said. "We’ve been on a handful of cruises and never seen something like this happen. It was crazy to think that these people were stuck at sea for so long, and we were all on board excited and relieved that the ship was able to rescue them."

WND News Services
