(THE SUN) -- The world's oldest living person Maria Branyas Morera has turned 117 today.

Born on 4 March 1907 in San Francisco, the grandmother has lived her life since she was eight in Spain's Catalonia - and has been in the same nursing home for the past 23 years.

Maria scooped the incredible title of the world's oldest living person after French nun Lucile Randon died aged 118 in January last year.

