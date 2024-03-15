Yes, God will keep his promise to Israel

We all know what it's like to have someone make a promise and then break it. But when God makes a promise, you can take it to the bank. It's good to go. And God has made a lot of promises to us in the Bible.

Someone has said that the pages of Scripture contain 3,000 promises to Christians. I've never counted them all, so I don't know whether that is true. But I do know there are a lot. And the Bible says they are "exceedingly great and precious promises" (2 Peter 1:4 NKJV).

For example, God has promised that we never will be alone in life. Sometimes we feel as though we're all alone. But you're not alone if Jesus Christ is in your heart. God said, "I will never fail you. I will never abandon you" (Hebrews 13:5 NLT). The original language indicates these words are emphatic. This verse could be translated, "I will never, no never, no never, leave you or forsake you."

Speaking through the prophet Isaiah, God said, "Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand" (Isaiah 41:10 NLT).

Not only does God promise that we never will be alone in life, but he also promises to get us through whatever it is we're facing. I don't know what you're going through right now. But maybe you're having a difficult time, and you're wondering whether you will get through it.

God will get you through it. He will be with you every step of the way. He promised, "When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you" (Isaiah 43:2 NLT).

In a beautiful psalm that most of us know by memory, David declared, "Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me" (Psalm 23:4 NLT). This verse has brought comfort to a lot of people, both in life and in death.

Also, Jesus promised that he would come again. He said, "There is more than enough room in my Father's home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?" (John 14:2 NLT). He is coming again.

Of the 333 prophecies concerning Jesus Christ in the Old Testament, 109 were fulfilled in his first coming. That leaves 224 that are yet to be fulfilled in his second coming. Twenty-three of the 27 New Testament books mention the Lord's coming, and Jesus referred to his second coming at least 21 times.

Jesus was reminding us again and again that he is coming back. And he keeps his promises.

One of the ways we know that God keeps his promises is through his faithfulness to the Jewish people, the chosen people, the very apple of his eye. He has kept his promises to them, and he will keep his promises to us as well.

In fact, the New Testament book of Romans, specifically chapters 9–11, talk about God's special relationship with Israel. God first established a covenant with them through their father, Abraham, saying, "I will make you into a great nation. I will bless you and make you famous, and you will be a blessing to others. I will bless those who bless you and curse those who treat you with contempt. All the families on earth will be blessed through you" (Genesis 12:2–3 NLT).

Anyone who has chosen to bless the Jewish people – and I think, by extension, the nation of Israel – will be blessed. On the other hand, anyone who oppresses or attacks the Jewish people, and by extension, the nation of Israel, will face the ramifications of it.

We owe a great debt to the Jewish people, because it is through them that we received our Scriptures. It is also through the Jewish people that our Messiah came, because Jesus, of course, was Jewish.

The 4,000-year-old promise that God made to Abraham doesn't have an expiration date. It is still good, because when God makes a promise, when he establishes a covenant, he keeps it.

Some people claim that God is done with the Jewish people. In fact, a certain theological teaching known as Covenant Theology, or Replacement Theology, suggests that the church has taken the place of Israel and that all the promises that applied to the Jewish people now apply to the church.

However, God made a covenant with the Jewish people that he never will break, and God has made a covenant with the church that he will not break, either. But I don't believe the church has taken Israel's place. God still has a special plan for the Jewish people.

The apostle Paul pointed out, "I ask, then, has God rejected his own people, the nation of Israel? Of course not! I myself am an Israelite, a descendant of Abraham and a member of the tribe of Benjamin. No, God has not rejected his own people, whom he chose from the very beginning" (Romans 11:1–2 NLT).

He argued against the idea that the Jews were no longer the chosen people of God and that he had broken his covenant with them. God has a place for Israel in the future, and Jerusalem plays a critical role in the last days. Of all the cities in the world, the Bible speaks of the little city called Jerusalem on a little sliver of land called Israel.

The Bible tells us, "I want you to understand this mystery, dear brothers and sisters, so that you will not feel proud about yourselves. Some of the people of Israel have hard hearts, but this will last only until the full number of Gentiles comes to Christ" (Romans 11:25 NLT).

God keeps his promises, and he will keep his promise to Israel. He also will keep his promise to you. And he will keep his promise to come again. Jesus is coming. Believe it. It could happen at any moment.

