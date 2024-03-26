Young women favor femininity over feminism, survey finds

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Noah Slayter

The Daily Signal

A majority of young women say they prefer traditional femininity to radical feminism, an online survey has found.

The survey results also show that 82% of women ages 18 to 24 align themselves with “femininity” while only 50% say they consider themselves feminists.

In other results, 79% of the 800 young women surveyed agreed that stay-at-home mothers can be “just as successful as a woman who chooses to be in a professional field.” Large majorities said they agreed with the conservative position on various issues, even if they didn’t identify as conservative.

The online survey, steered by pollster and former Trump White House special assistant Kellyanne Conway and her company KAConsulting LLC, was commissioned by the Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women and conducted from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

Among all young women, the survey found, the top issue was abortion at 32%, followed by the economy and inflation (30%) and two issues that drew 24%: mental health issues and health care.

For 428 self-identified Republican women, which the Clare Boothe Luce Center called an oversample, the survey found that the economy was their most important issue, at 39%, followed by immigration and border security (25%) and three issues clustered at 18%: education, crime, energy and gas prices, and health care.

Among other results, 79% of young women said they agree with the statement that “releasing violent criminals without bail does not make a community safer.”

A total of 69% said they agree that “since fentanyl is the number one killer of 18- to 45-year-olds in the country, we should do all we can to secure our border to ensure drugs are not pouring over the border.”

Those surveyed also said they agreed with conservatives on school-related issues, with 74% agreeing that “every kid should have the opportunity to go to a school of their choice, regardless of their ZIP code.”

The nationwide survey found that 71% of the women said they agreed with the statement that “it is appropriate to have children wait until they are adults before having irreversible sex-change surgeries.”

In a press release, the Clare Boothe Luce Center said its survey stresses that “the beliefs and aspirations of young women often unify around conservative principles, particularly those centered on femininity and family values,” regardless of political affiliation.

Most women surveyed also said their mothers had the biggest influence on their lives, with 70% of Republicans agreeing as did 66% of everyone else.

This poll comes as American conservatives continue efforts to win over more female voters.

The official GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address March 7 was given by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., 42, who has two school-age children with her husband.

The Luce Center’s survey asked questions of a total of 800 women, ages 18 to 24, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

