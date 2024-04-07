A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More than 100 advocates urge Senate to designate religious freedom a 'fundamental right'

'No person should be punished or persecuted for their faith'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 6:54pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Over 100 religious freedom advocates and groups from various religious backgrounds have called on Congress to affirm religious freedom as a fundamental right by passing a resolution to recognize the global threats to religious liberty.

Bipartisan Senate Resolution 569, introduced by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, aims to integrate religious freedom into U.S. foreign policy and address worldwide violations.

ADF International was among 113 religious freedom advocates and organizations under the International Religious Freedom Roundtable that signed onto a letter sent to U.S. Senate leaders urging them to pass the resolution "quickly."

Read the full story ›

