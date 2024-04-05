100% cancer remission achieved in ALL patients in groundbreaking study

(VIGILANT NEWS) – A recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine has yielded groundbreaking results after a monoclonal antibody successfully eradicated rectal cancer in all enrolled patients, ushering them into complete remission without resorting to chemotherapy, radiation, or surgical interventions.

Dr. Andrea Cercek, one of the lead researchers, said, “It’s absolutely incredible. We didn’t expect it. We’ve certainly never seen this before. It’s really what, you know, cancer doctors’ dreams are made of to see a response like this. Such incredible efficacy with really, almost no toxicity.”

Twelve patients participated, with a median age of 54 and 62% being women. These individuals had advanced rectal cancer, which typically requires harsh treatments. Patients were administered dostarlimab, a specific type of monoclonal antibody, every three weeks for six months, avoiding the conventional, often debilitating treatments associated with their condition.

