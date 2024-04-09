100 huskies cut loose in shopping mall after pet café mishap

(FOX NEWS) – A Chinese shopping center went wild when 100 huskies broke free from a pet café and ran rampant throughout the mall, thanks to a careless employee.

"All the huskies ran out of the café," a member of staff told Xigua Video, adding: "It’s very lucky they were found so soon."

Video of the March 12 incident shows the dogs escaping from the "Haha Husky Cute Pets" café and running in every direction throughout the mall after the owner visited the café. The dogs hadn’t seen her in a long time, and the staff suggested that her visit whipped the dogs up in excitement.

