A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMAN'S BEST FRIEND

100 huskies cut loose in shopping mall after pet café mishap

2 of the dogs remained at large a day after mass escape

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 11:06am
100 huskies cut loose in shopping mall after pet café mishap

100 huskies cut loose in shopping mall after pet café mishap

(FOX NEWS) – A Chinese shopping center went wild when 100 huskies broke free from a pet café and ran rampant throughout the mall, thanks to a careless employee.

"All the huskies ran out of the café," a member of staff told Xigua Video, adding: "It’s very lucky they were found so soon."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Video of the March 12 incident shows the dogs escaping from the "Haha Husky Cute Pets" café and running in every direction throughout the mall after the owner visited the café. The dogs hadn’t seen her in a long time, and the staff suggested that her visit whipped the dogs up in excitement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







100 huskies cut loose in shopping mall after pet café mishap
Biden's 'anti-democratic' personnel regulation could insulate Deep State
Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement with derailment victims
Ex-military members tell Supreme Court how to rule
Dems launching strategy to protect Mayorkas from impeachment vote
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×