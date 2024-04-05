A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
100,000 live salmon spill out of overturned truck – and most end up swimming away in creek

Wildlife official said fish 'hit the water running'

Published April 5, 2024 at 12:27pm

(NBC NEWS) – A tanker truck overturned in Northeast Oregon on Friday and spilled over 100,000 live salmon — most of which landed in a nearby creek and lived to swim another day, officials said.

The 53-foot truck carrying the fish from the state's Lookingglass Hatchery tumbled over while navigating a sharp corner, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday.

The driver managed to escape the accident with minor injuries, and cleanup efforts were aided by members of a local hatchery, Nez Perce tribe members and the Union County Sheriff's Office, the ODFW said.

×