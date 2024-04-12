12-year-old arrested following fatal shooting at Finnish school

(RTE) – One child was killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital, police said, with a 12-year-old fellow pupil suspected of the attack taken into custody.

The arrest of the boy was made without further violence in the Helsinki suburb of Siltamaki, 4km south of the Viertola school in Vantaa district, police said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Education Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson broke into tears while speaking to reporters hours after the attack in a country where gun violence among youths is rare.

Read the full story ›