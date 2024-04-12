A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

12-year-old arrested following fatal shooting at Finnish school

Country where gun violence among youths is rare

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:41pm

(RTE) – One child was killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital, police said, with a 12-year-old fellow pupil suspected of the attack taken into custody.

The arrest of the boy was made without further violence in the Helsinki suburb of Siltamaki, 4km south of the Viertola school in Vantaa district, police said.

Education Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson broke into tears while speaking to reporters hours after the attack in a country where gun violence among youths is rare.

Read the full story ›

12-year-old arrested following fatal shooting at Finnish school
