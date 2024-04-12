More than $12,000 in pork stolen from semi truck while driver slept

(ZEROHEDGE) – Today in "signs that inflation continues to run out of control" news, more than $12,000 in pork was stolen from a Northeast Philadelphia truck this week, marking the 37th cargo theft in the area this year. The thieves made off with 56 cases of pork, according to 6ABC Philadelphia.

As ABC noted, the location where the pork was stolen is a popular overnight stop for truckers en route to morning warehouse deliveries. However, it's also become a hotspot for theft, with recent incidents on March 14 involving stolen bourbon and meat while drivers were asleep.

Captain Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia Police Dept. commented: "They are asleep in a lot of cases. The refrigerated trucks make a lot of noise." Trucker Mark Leighton said he has installed a "meat lock" to prevent such thefts. "In order to cut it off, you have to have a massive tool," he told 6ABC. The suspects in this case escaped in a silver Lexus SUV.

