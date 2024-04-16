A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The 16 top ways Biden is 'WAAAY worse' for democracy than Trump

'Seems like something a dictator would do'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:41pm
Joe Biden waves to the crowd as he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden, and others in his Democrat party, long have claimed that President Donald Trump is a "threat" to the nation's democracy.

Their warning is that only they can "save" democracy and therefore voters must keep them in power at all times. It's one of their 2024 campaign talking points, along with their promotions of abortion and the transgender agenda.

However, a series of statements on social media, from Tom Elliott, the founder of Grabien and other sites, has undermined their claims.

In fact, he explains in the posts assembled in a report at Twitchy, that Biden actually is worse for democracy than Trump.

For example, there's Biden's use of the FBI to target MAGA-aligned voters.

Is Biden worse for democracy than Trump?

"Seems like something a dictator would do," the report, headlined, "Buckle UP progolodytes because HERE are 16 reasons Biden is WAAAY worse than Trump for 'our democracy,'" said.

Elliot, by the way, explained he's not a Trump supporter.

He said, "P.S. And as my followers know, I oppose Trump, and will vote for RFK in 2024. But my opposition to Trump hasn't turned me blind from seeing the Biden Admin in all its tyrannical infamy."

WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







