The 16 top ways Biden is 'WAAAY worse' for democracy than Trump

Joe Biden, and others in his Democrat party, long have claimed that President Donald Trump is a "threat" to the nation's democracy.

Their warning is that only they can "save" democracy and therefore voters must keep them in power at all times. It's one of their 2024 campaign talking points, along with their promotions of abortion and the transgender agenda.

However, a series of statements on social media, from Tom Elliott, the founder of Grabien and other sites, has undermined their claims.

In fact, he explains in the posts assembled in a report at Twitchy, that Biden actually is worse for democracy than Trump.

For example, there's Biden's use of the FBI to target MAGA-aligned voters.

"Seems like something a dictator would do," the report, headlined, "Buckle UP progolodytes because HERE are 16 reasons Biden is WAAAY worse than Trump for 'our democracy,'" said.

16 Reasons Biden's Worse than Trump for "Democracy" 16. Biden Admin turned the FBI against parents who opposed his DEIfication of schools & tried using anti-terrorism laws to target them https://t.co/30KgCfk8TQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

15. Biden's FBI is currently using the FBI to target MAGA-aligned voters ahead of 2024 https://t.co/NqqjiFBv1b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

14. Biden's bragged about locking up hundreds of Trump voters ahead of 2024. Many spent months in solitary confinement before anything like a conviction. https://t.co/0t1A2NWaPV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

13. Whistleblowers report Biden officials forced them to drop investigations that could lead to exposing Joe Biden's corruption https://t.co/x0oHGhT6D5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

12. Despite Ukraine canceling elections and banning rival political parties as well as media outlets, the Biden Admin continues to force Americans to fund Zelenksy's fight against freedom & democracy https://t.co/UiwkwvcNOZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

11. Biden's CIA has bragged about murdering journalists who oppose their war in Ukraine https://t.co/yWNWiSzqIA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

10. Biden Admin refused to help an American journalist who pleaded for help from the State Dept. after Zelensky's regime locked him up & later tortured him to death https://t.co/nTM8gWE2V3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

9. Biden blocked his only rival from appearing on the Democratic primary ballot; they're currently fighting to obstruct his attempts at running on a third-party ticket https://t.co/vyfQhjwh74 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

8. Despite news reports the FBI was abusing its domestic surveillance powers, Biden signed into law a FISA extension that allows the feds to spy on Americans https://t.co/xXxvPWFGkQhttps://t.co/ijJFwitUWi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

7. Biden's DoJ is trying to imprison their chief 2024 opponent ahead of November's election https://t.co/xnLF7flWmg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

6. Biden defended states trying to select which candidates voters can choose from https://t.co/XP8ti3NXZ0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

5. Biden is importing an entirely new electorate ahead of the 2024 election, facilitating more than 5 million potential Democratic voters (greater than the population of the 25 smallest states) https://t.co/GDXwOSUHAz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

4. Democrats blocked an amendment that would explicitly thwart illegal immigrants from voting https://t.co/Vn9hnqdzzk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

3. Democrats are using migrants to boost the population of blue states and thus electoral votes; they also killed a bill that would block the Biden Admin from buying plane tickets for migrants to ship them to blue states https://t.co/sxc4MOCEl3 /https://t.co/1Q0UObxKpA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

2. Democrats are expanding ways for illegal immigrants to vote in elections https://t.co/qMW859O3wt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

1. To suppress Americans who disagree with any of the above, Biden is currently fighting in the Supreme Court to continue having the power to violate Americans' 1st Amendment rights & censor them online https://t.co/279WmPDwi0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2024

Elliot, by the way, explained he's not a Trump supporter.

He said, "P.S. And as my followers know, I oppose Trump, and will vote for RFK in 2024. But my opposition to Trump hasn't turned me blind from seeing the Biden Admin in all its tyrannical infamy."

