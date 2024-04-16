A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

16-year-old Catholic student suspended for wearing 'There are only 2 genders' shirt

Was accused by school officials of 'hate speech'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 27, 2024 at 12:29pm

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A Catholic teenager has been suspended from his Ontario public high school for wearing a sweatshirt reading “There are only two genders.” Astonishingly, a teacher from that same school called the Children’s Aid Society about the family that day.

Malachy O’Kane, 16, was suspended on April 18, the second day he decided to wear his gender critical shirt to the Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, a village near Kingston, Ontario. He was excluded from school for six days, beginning Friday, April 19.

Malachy was first told to remove his shirt by the school’s vice-principal, Wojtek Czermak, on April 17, after the teenager was called out of his classroom about 30 minutes after the school day began.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







