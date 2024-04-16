16-year-old Catholic student suspended for wearing 'There are only 2 genders' shirt

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A Catholic teenager has been suspended from his Ontario public high school for wearing a sweatshirt reading “There are only two genders.” Astonishingly, a teacher from that same school called the Children’s Aid Society about the family that day.

Malachy O’Kane, 16, was suspended on April 18, the second day he decided to wear his gender critical shirt to the Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, a village near Kingston, Ontario. He was excluded from school for six days, beginning Friday, April 19.

Malachy was first told to remove his shirt by the school’s vice-principal, Wojtek Czermak, on April 17, after the teenager was called out of his classroom about 30 minutes after the school day began.

