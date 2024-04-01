1st-ever augmented reality abdominal surgery performed: 'A revolution'

(FOX NEWS) – The future of surgery is within reach. The first-ever augmented reality (AR) abdominal surgery was performed on March 11 in Santiago, Chile, by Dr. Alberto Rodriguez.

A surgeon as well as the CEO of Levita Magnetics, a medical equipment manufacturer in Silicon Valley, Rodriguez helped develop a system that uses AR technology to enable less invasive surgery with a wider view for the surgical team.

Through the lens of Meta’s Quest 3 XR headset and Levita’s MARS system, Rodriguez was able to successfully perform a cholecystectomy, also known as gallbladder removal surgery. By developing the technology, Levita Magnetics aimed to address the limitations that surgeons face, Rodriguez told Fox News Digital in an interview.

