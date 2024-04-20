Why your 20s night-shift job could still impact your health at 50

(STUDY FINDS) -- Working the night shift as a young adult probably doesn’t seem that bad, right? You’re young and energetic, the hours give you plenty of free time during the day — what’s not to like? Well, a new study finds all of these night shifts and irregular schedules can affect your health decades later. A researcher from New York University finds that “volatile work schedules” in your 20s can lead to sleep issues and poor physical and mental health by age 50.

Moreover, it turns out that the traditional nine-to-five workday was the most protective health-wise over the course of someone’s life. Compared to those working the typical Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, young adults working at night or on other volatile schedules slept less and worse. They were also more likely to report feelings of depression almost 30 years later.

Wen-Jui Han from NYU used data from The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth-1979 (NLSY79) to reach these conclusions. The survey includes information about more than 7,000 people throughout the U.S. over a 30-year period. Only one in four people (26%) always worked a stable schedule with standard hours.

Read the full story ›