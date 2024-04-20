A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Why your 20s night-shift job could still impact your health at 50

Traditional 9-to-5 workday is most protective over course of someone's life

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:43pm

Hamas runs an office in Qatar's capital of Doha, famous for its five-star hotels, lavish shopping and arts facilities, and is far removed from the reality of Gaza. (Photo by Mike Swigunski on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Working the night shift as a young adult probably doesn’t seem that bad, right? You’re young and energetic, the hours give you plenty of free time during the day — what’s not to like? Well, a new study finds all of these night shifts and irregular schedules can affect your health decades later. A researcher from New York University finds that “volatile work schedules” in your 20s can lead to sleep issues and poor physical and mental health by age 50.

Moreover, it turns out that the traditional nine-to-five workday was the most protective health-wise over the course of someone’s life. Compared to those working the typical Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, young adults working at night or on other volatile schedules slept less and worse. They were also more likely to report feelings of depression almost 30 years later.

Wen-Jui Han from NYU used data from The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth-1979 (NLSY79) to reach these conclusions. The survey includes information about more than 7,000 people throughout the U.S. over a 30-year period. Only one in four people (26%) always worked a stable schedule with standard hours.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Why your 20s night-shift job could still impact your health at 50
Harvard takes action on 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' film
Judge claims Trump's comments not 'protected political speech'
Increased crime cutting into small-business earnings, survey of owners finds
'The Swamp is getting deeper': Biden EPA awards billions to groups loaded with Dem insiders
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×