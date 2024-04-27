27% of Saudis in 'bombshell' study experienced heart issues after mRNA COVID shots

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – More than a quarter of participants in a study from Saudi Arabia reported cardiac complications after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, and many of them required hospitalization or intensive care.

The study, led by microbiologist and immunologist Muazzam M. Sheriff and colleagues at Ibn Sina National College for Medical Studies and King Faisal General Hospital, revealed that 27.11% of the surveyed individuals experienced heart-related issues post-COVID-19 vaccination.

The onset of cardiac complications varied among participants, with 14.55% experiencing symptoms within one month of vaccination and others reporting issues up to 12 months or longer.

