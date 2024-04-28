28 deaths at skydiving center, but the jumps go on

(SF GATE) – The skies were blue over the Lodi Parachute Center as Francine Turner and her son, Tyler, 18, arrived with his two best friends. It was Saturday morning, Aug. 6, 2016, and the three boys were there to celebrate their high school graduation with their first skydiving experience before heading to UC Merced together in the fall.

The day before, over lunch, the boys had half-joked about their chutes not opening. Now, a few minutes before boarding the plane, Francine joined them in the hangar that sits just off Highway 99, a few miles north of Stockton in California’s Central Valley. Francine said that the boys were shown a safety video at the same time as they received safety waivers to read and sign, making it impossible to focus on both. She also recalled the boys being ushered into the next room for a harness fitting before the video was over.

“It was hurried and rushed, and seemed very lackadaisical for something that is, you know, your life,” Francine told SFGATE in July last year.

Read the full story ›