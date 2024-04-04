A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.WHEN THE EARTH MOVES

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking buildings in surrounding states

People felt earth shake, buildings moved in New York City area

Published April 5, 2024 at 11:39am

(FOX NEWS) – New Jersey and New York residents felt the earth move Friday morning as a minor earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude, according to USGS. The measurement may change as the earthquake is investigated.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey and was felt in parts of Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "My team and @PEMAHQ are actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a similar statement and said her team "will update the public throughout the day." New York City emergency services said residents will receive cell phone alerts Friday morning.

×