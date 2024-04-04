4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking buildings in surrounding states

(FOX NEWS) – New Jersey and New York residents felt the earth move Friday morning as a minor earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude, according to USGS. The measurement may change as the earthquake is investigated.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey and was felt in parts of Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "My team and @PEMAHQ are actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a similar statement and said her team "will update the public throughout the day." New York City emergency services said residents will receive cell phone alerts Friday morning.

