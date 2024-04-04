4 high school friends reunite when they end up at same retirement home

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Four former high school friends reunited after years apart in the most unexpected way. They all ended up living at the same retirement home!

Life is all about relationships. No one was made to experience life all by themselves. We all require connection with other human beings. Even the most standoffish and anti-social individual wants someone who knows and understands them. One of the most important types of relationships we'll ever form in life is friendships. Friends are special people who are shoulders to cry on when times get tough. They give a word of encouragement when needed, and they are there to celebrate some of life's special moments and milestones.

However, unfortunately, whether due to time or distance, some friendships can fade and cease to exist. But others are strong enough to withstand such hurdles, including four women who went to the same California high school in the 1950s. Despite the time that may have passed, four elderly women remain friends. They now live at the same retirement center.

