40% of adults go days without face-to-face interaction

(STUDY FINDS) – In our hyper-connected world, it may seem like loneliness is a thing of the past. However, a new survey suggests that even in the midst of bustling social lives, many of us are struggling with profound feelings of isolation.

The research, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Zumba, polled 2,000 British adults and found that a staggering 40 percent have gone at least three days without a face-to-face conversation with another person. Even more surprising, 28 percent reported feeling lonely while at a social event, and a quarter have felt isolated at their workplace.

This “lonely in a crowd” phenomenon seems to hit young adults the hardest, with 60 percent of those between 18 and 24 reporting feelings of loneliness. Women were also more likely to feel this way than men (38% vs 30%).

