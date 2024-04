(FOX NEWS) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been to back-to-back NFC title games and one Super Bowl in just his first two seasons after being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yet, Purdy has seen tons of criticism, especially those giving him a "game-manager" label, which no quarterback ever wants to hear.

Making an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Purdy discussed the criticism he’s received, especially in the media, and how he doesn’t lose sleep over it.

Read the full story ›