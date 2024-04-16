50 Batman creators call for Hamas to release Bibas family

(JNS) -- Some 50 animators and producers responsible for the character of Batman in various productions over the years signed a petition this week calling on Qatar and Egypt, two mediators in hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, to push for the release of the Bibas family.

The Bibas family has been held in the Gaza Strip for 193 days. The father, Yarden, 34, his wife Shiri, 32, and their two children, Kfir, who spent his first birthday in captivity, and Ariel, 4, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, the day of the invasion.

Ariel loved the Batman character and liked to dress up as him. Photos of Ariel in a Batman costume and his entire family wearing Batman T-shirts during Purim 2023 were widely seen.

Read the full story ›