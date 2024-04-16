A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

50 Batman creators call for Hamas to release Bibas family

Ariel Bibas, 4, loved the caped crusader and liked to dress up as him

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:00pm
Yarden Bibas, 34, Shiri Bibas, 32, and their children, then-9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, were abducted by Hamas on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Yarden Bibas, 34, Shiri Bibas, 32, and their children, then-9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, were abducted by Hamas on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

(JNS) -- Some 50 animators and producers responsible for the character of Batman in various productions over the years signed a petition this week calling on Qatar and Egypt, two mediators in hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, to push for the release of the Bibas family.

The Bibas family has been held in the Gaza Strip for 193 days. The father, Yarden, 34, his wife Shiri, 32, and their two children, Kfir, who spent his first birthday in captivity, and Ariel, 4, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, the day of the invasion.

Ariel loved the Batman character and liked to dress up as him. Photos of Ariel in a Batman costume and his entire family wearing Batman T-shirts during Purim 2023 were widely seen.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







50 Batman creators call for Hamas to release Bibas family
7-year-old Israeli girl wounded in Iran attack still fighting for life
Long-awaited articles of impeachment against DHS secretary arrive in Senate
America's last chance before collapse
Data breach at health-insurance giant costs more than $800 million
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×