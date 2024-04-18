Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic

(UPI) – An elephant escaped from a traveling circus in Montana and went wandering through traffic in Butte. Silver Bow County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the female elephant, named Viola, escaped from the Jordan World Circus on Tuesday and went walking down the middle of Harrison Avenue amid heavy traffic.

Sheriff Ed Lester explained that Viola had fled the circus when she was spooked by a passing vehicle. Shocked residents captured photos and videos of Viola's time on the loose.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"My coworker pointed out, 'There's an elephant!' Started jumping up and down, pointing out the window," Civic Center Town Pump co-manager Josh Hannifin told NBC Montana. "We ran out the door and finally caught a video of the elephant coming through the lot here. Pretty exciting."

Read the full story ›