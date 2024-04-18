A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elephant escapes circus, wanders through Montana traffic

Shocked residents captured photos and videos

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 12:12pm
Elephant escapes circus and wanders through Butte, Montana (video screenshot)

(UPI) – An elephant escaped from a traveling circus in Montana and went wandering through traffic in Butte. Silver Bow County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the female elephant, named Viola, escaped from the Jordan World Circus on Tuesday and went walking down the middle of Harrison Avenue amid heavy traffic.

Sheriff Ed Lester explained that Viola had fled the circus when she was spooked by a passing vehicle. Shocked residents captured photos and videos of Viola's time on the loose.

"My coworker pointed out, 'There's an elephant!' Started jumping up and down, pointing out the window," Civic Center Town Pump co-manager Josh Hannifin told NBC Montana. "We ran out the door and finally caught a video of the elephant coming through the lot here. Pretty exciting."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







