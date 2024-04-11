A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking

Held position for 4 hours, 30 minutes

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:00am
59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking (video screenshot)

59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking

(UPI) – A 59-year-old Alberta woman broke a Guinness World Record by holding a plank position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds. DonnaJean Wilde held the position for about 10 minutes longer than previous record-holder, Montreal resident Dana Glowacka, Guinness World Records said.

"It feels like a dream," Wilde told the record-keeping organization.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

She said her planking enthusiasm began after a broken wrist about 10 years ago made many of her usual exercises impossible. "The family was doing planking challenges of a couple of minutes, and I tried it with my cast and I could do it, and that was one thing I could do for the next six weeks or eight weeks with a cast on," she said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking
WATCH: Israeli soldiers recite blessing on Gaza fruit trees
WATCH: Trump picks up Chick-fil-A tab for surprised customers
Matthew McConaughey says there's an 'initiation process' in Hollywood
Having an unsupportive partner can be horrible for your health
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×