59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking

(UPI) – A 59-year-old Alberta woman broke a Guinness World Record by holding a plank position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds. DonnaJean Wilde held the position for about 10 minutes longer than previous record-holder, Montreal resident Dana Glowacka, Guinness World Records said.

"It feels like a dream," Wilde told the record-keeping organization.

She said her planking enthusiasm began after a broken wrist about 10 years ago made many of her usual exercises impossible. "The family was doing planking challenges of a couple of minutes, and I tried it with my cast and I could do it, and that was one thing I could do for the next six weeks or eight weeks with a cast on," she said.

