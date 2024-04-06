6 Planet Fitness gyms in 1 city evacuated over bomb threats

(THE BLAZE) – The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to at least six bomb threats alleged to be part of a nationwide hoax perpetrated against Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness, a discount gym chain, has been at the center of controversy for weeks and is now allegedly being subjected to a series of bomb threats.

At least 17 Planet Fitness locations have reported recent bomb threats, according to Action News Jax. Police in Jacksonville, Florida, have investigated several of the threats, all taking place within a small area in the city. First Coast News also reported multiple locations in Orlando, Florida, received similar threats, all of which led to evacuations.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that it had "responded to several locations in the city in reference to a reported bomb investigation which has since been determined not to be a threat. Occupants of those locations voluntarily evacuated and JSO K9s responded."

Read the full story ›