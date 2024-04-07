7-year-old Israeli girl wounded in Iran attack still fighting for life

(JNS) -- The 7-year-old Israeli Bedouin girl injured during Iran’s missile and drone assault on Israel is still in critical condition after undergoing a series of surgeries, according to a spokesperson from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

“Her condition has stabilized a little, but she remains sedated and her life is still in danger,” the spokesperson told JNS on Tuesday.

Amina Alhasoni, from a Bedouin town near the southern city of Arad, was hit in the head by shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile that fell on her family’s home at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

