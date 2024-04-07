A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

7-year-old Israeli girl wounded in Iran attack still fighting for life

Amina Alhasoni hit by shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 16, 2024 at 5:53pm
Iranian missiles and drones get intercepted during an attack against Israel on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

(JNS) -- The 7-year-old Israeli Bedouin girl injured during Iran’s missile and drone assault on Israel is still in critical condition after undergoing a series of surgeries, according to a spokesperson from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

“Her condition has stabilized a little, but she remains sedated and her life is still in danger,” the spokesperson told JNS on Tuesday.

Amina Alhasoni, from a Bedouin town near the southern city of Arad, was hit in the head by shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile that fell on her family’s home at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

