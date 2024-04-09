A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldWHEN THE EARTH MOVES

9 killed, hundreds injured in Taiwan earthquake, strongest in 25 years

Epicenter near eastern city of Hualien

Published April 3, 2024 at 11:42am
Taiwan earthquake (video screenshot)

Taiwan earthquake

(JUST THE NEWS) – The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan early Wednesday killed nine and injured hundreds, according to officials.

The quake struck during a morning rush hour and was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, about 93 miles from the capital of Taipei, according to the Associated Press.

Three among those reportedly killed were hikers in Taroko National Park, which is in Hualien. The number of injured is now reported at 934, according to Taiwan’s national fire agency.

