FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

91% of women who were denied abortion raise their children just fine

'Millions of unwanted children' go into foster care system is a myth

Published April 27, 2024 at 12:34pm

(LIFENEWS) – Some people believe if a woman gives birth only because she couldn’t get an abortion, she’s likely to be an incompetent, neglectful, or abusive mother.

We see versions of this idea from pro-choicers, for example when they assume abortion restrictions will mean “millions of unwanted children” go into the foster care system. We’ve seen versions of this idea from pro-lifers, for example in abortion regulations from the 1970s that intended to automatically terminate parental rights for any infant born alive after an attempted abortion (this provision was found unconstitutional).

Those who care about women, children, and families should actively disavow the idea that women who can’t abort will not love or care for their children. It’s a myth. The Turnaway Study found that of women who give birth after being denied abortion, 91% raise their children themselves (9% place for adoption). Of those who raise their children themselves, 91% emotionally bond to their babies normally, and 98% say they no longer wish they’d gotten an abortion.

