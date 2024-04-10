'Absolutely disastrous': Undecided voters on 'Morning Joe' shred Bidenomics, long for Trump's economy

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

A panel of undecided voters featured on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” unanimously raised their hands when asked if former President Donald Trump’s economic policies would be better for their families.

Around one in five homeowners and renters said they are skipping meals to afford housing under President Joe Biden’s economy, according to a Friday survey conducted by real estate company Redfin. The undecided voters, which included Americans from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, cited housing and inflation for preferring Trump’s policies.

“I think he’s been absolutely disastrous for the economy,” a Wisconsin voter named Nathan said.

WATCH:

Do most Democrats who are not in elected office realize Bidenomics is a disaster? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

All eight voters raised their hands when asked if they “think President Trump’s policies on the economy would be better for your family, personally.”

The consumer price index (CPI), a broad measure of the price of everyday goods, jumped 3.5% on an annual basis in March and 0.4% month-over-month, according to the Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics release.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We have areas here in Pennsylvania where it’s just at a standstill right now. Like, things are supposed to be being built and the interest rates are just way too high for people to, you know, invest and start moving around,” a Pennsylvania voter named Virginia said. “The interest rate is so high right now and I know they’re trying to cut the inflation down, but like, if nobody is building, no businesses are really coming to Pennsylvania right now to keep us moving forward.”

Tenisha, a Michigan voter, said she is having difficulty purchasing a home for the first time.

“I feel like he doesn’t even take accountability at all with what’s going on,” Gigi, a Pennsylvania voter, said. “Not even accountability, like he’s in denial that it’s happening.”

A Michigan voter named Omar, who previously voted for Biden, said the former president is “gaslighting” the American people.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!