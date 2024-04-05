Activists propose mass genocide of cis people to promote 'trans rights'

An online discussion spotted by the managing editor of the Babylon Bee satire website threateningly includes a debate over whether the participants should engage in mass suicide – or mass genocide – to pursue their political goals.

And it wasn't satire.

"What's the downside to killing yourself gruesomely in public? I feel like society has to know, has to own up for its mistakes on transgender people," wrote one.

And when a second talked about demanding a "transethnostate," yet another noted, "Hmmmm how about cis genocide instead, why kill ourselves when we can fight back?"

Trans people on Reddit arguing over whether they should commit mass suicide or mass genocide to accomplish their political goals pic.twitter.com/0KkHa0n7pZ — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 4, 2024

Are transgender people mentally ill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The issue was reported by Conservative Firing Line.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It reported, "It has long been said that liberalism is a mental disorder. On Thursday, Joel Berry, Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee, posted a tweet highlighting a 'debate' by transgender activists on Reddit discussing what is needed to advance their agenda. According to his post, the choices being discussed were either mass suicide, or mass genocide of 'cis' individuals."

A commentary as Twitchy pointed out, "Well isn't that lovely? Trans activists debate staging a mass suicide for trans rights or a cis genocide."

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2024

Elon Musk responded with an exclamation point, and another commented, "It's just show normal people how insane this trans trend is."

The commentary added, "The scary part is, these kids, and a lot of them are actual kids, are fully convinced they're in some grand war for their very existence. All thanks to relentless LGBTQ media propaganda telling them everyone wants to erase them, take away their rights and hunt them down for violence."

These kids need some severe mental health care https://t.co/bq7EMXP2vJ — Tamsin Lisa (@TamsinLisa) April 4, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!