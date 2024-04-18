A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Actor whines that Trump is gaining with Hispanics

Admits inflation is 'bad right now'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 10:31am

(BREITBART) – Actor John Leguizamo isn’t happy that former President Donald Trump is gaining ground with Hispanic voters. But he also admitted that he understands why record inflation has driven so many of them away from Joe Biden.

In a clip from what appears to be an upcoming episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, guest star John Leguizamo devoted an extended segment to Hispanic voters who are rejecting Democrats to cast their lot with Trump.

“It looks like the Democrats are in trouble, and you might be thinking how is this possible? Donald Trump is winning Latinos? Build the wall? Donald Trump. Mass deportations? Donald Trump,” the actor said, appearing to deliberately blur the distinction between illegal aliens and legal immigrants.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







