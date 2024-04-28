A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Culture Wars FaithTHE STAR TREATMENT

Actress refused to say jokes at the expense of Christians while on 'The Office'

'I don't feel good about it'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 28, 2024 at 7:11pm

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- "The Office" star Angela Kinsey opened up in a recent podcast appearance about the few times her own faith caused her to speak out against certain jokes made on the popular sitcom.

Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the long-running show, talked about her Christian faith and her years on "The Office" with former co-star Rainn Wilson on the April 23 episode of his podcast, "Soul Boom."

Wilson, who played Dwight on the show, asked Kinsey what it was like playing an "uptight Christian" when she was raised having a "very warm, meaningful relationship" with her faith and the church.

Read the full story ›

