Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer sentenced in fatal on-set shooting

Jury convicted Hannah Reed of involuntary manslaughter in connection with death of cinematographer

Published April 15, 2024 at 6:52pm
Hannah Gutierrez Reed (New Mexico Courts)

Hannah Gutierrez Reed

(FOX NEWS) -- Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Hannah Gutierrez Reed to 18 months in prison after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The "Rust" armorer was responsible for the firearms on the Western film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021. Hutchins had been preparing a close-up shot when a gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged. The 18-month sentence was the maximum time Gutierrez Reed could serve. She has currently spent about a month behind bars.

"For all the fanfare and pundits and finger-pointing that has been going on for over two years, we were able to seat a jury of her peers who confirmed that they could listen to the evidence received in court and determine the facts and apply the law," Sommer said before giving her ruling. "They found Ms. Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter."

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







