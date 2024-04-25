Alvin Bragg: Prosecutorial misconduct's poster boy

Former President Donald Trump's case prosecuted by Alvin Bragg in New York is not about truth and justice, but it is about drama, slander and smear. Bragg's case claims "34 federal charges" are being levied against the former president, which mainstream media repeat over and over again.

Truthfully, there's one charge – repeated 34 times. Supposedly, the Trump organization paid 34 payments to porn star Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford, professionally known as Stormy Daniels, who signed a 2018 document stating this entire alleged affair didn't happen, repeating her denial in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and again in 2018.

Trump questioned why the case wasn't brought "seven years ago" when prosecutors say his former lawyer paid the porn star $130,000. Regardless, "the case accuses Trump's company of making $420,000 in payments to [lawyer] Cohen, falsely labeled as 'legal fees,' to reimburse Cohen for the alleged hush money payments to Daniels."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Payments to a lawyer are "legal fees," so it is unclear how they're "falsely labeled," regardless of what the lawyer does with "his wages."

The case in point is well over 8 years old and is referring to something that allegedly happened in 2006, which Trump has consistently denied.

According to Forbes, the statute of limitation is five years, but it was stated the prosecutors could claim the five-year clock was "paused" by the pandemic and "whenever Trump spent extended times living in Florida." Does the law allow for "pauses," and are they dependent upon a person's residence?

In addition, even if payments were "falsely labeled," that charge is a misdemeanor. Bragg is twisting the law, claiming this was a "campaign expenditure in excess of legal limits that wasn't properly reported," apparently because it happened prior to the 2016 election. Bragg is trying to turn this misdemeanor charge into a felony. Then, since there were 34 payments, the mainstream-radical-leftist-media repeatedly slanders and smears Trump, saying there are "34 felony charges."

At this point, while Trump claims he is innocent, the media have bashed him so hard that some people will believe him guilty regardless of the outcome of the trial, just like the brainwashed people who still believe the Russian collusion hoax.

Prosecutors like Bragg are like paid hit-men that "hit" with drama, slander and smear, to impact their victims with lies that will haunt them the rest of their lives, even if they are found innocent.

Let's take a look at Soros-backed, over-indulging, doughnut-eating Alvin Bragg concerning his "prosecutorial discretion." After getting out of court one day last week, Trump went to a convenience store in New York where he was warmly greeted by a large number of people. The convenience store Trump chose to frequent just happened to be the one where on July 2, 2022, the hardworking clerk, Jose Alba, who appears to be a white man, "was attacked by customer Austin Simon [a black man] in a dispute over a bag of potato chips." Clerk Alba tried to de-escalate the problem, but after Simon cornered Alba behind the counter and shoved him against the wall, clerk Alba defended himself with a knife and killed the assailant, Simon. The police investigation stated Alba's actions were in self-defense.

Ignoring the police report, Bragg charged clerk Alba with murder and requested bail of $500,000. The judge initially set the bail to $250,000, but then lowered it to $50,000.

The dead attacker's girlfriend tried to turn Alba's knife back on him, but then stabbed clerk Alba with her own knife. Bragg did not even charge her.

There was a huge backlash against Bragg's "prosecutorial discretion." Even Mayor Eric Adams got involved, stating that Alba acted in self-defense.

Ultimately, Bragg dropped the charges against Alba, stating, "a homicide case against Alba could not be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt."

Could "prosecutorial misconduct" be proven against Bragg, since he ignored the police report and tried to twist this a case into one of a white man killing a black man?

President Trump, picking this store to patronize, was brilliant. Trump needed to say nothing. Mainstream media seemed to miss the fact that this was the location of Bragg's "prosecutorial misconduct."

Speaking further on "prosecutorial misconduct," the Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2022, reported "that Steve Bannon would be indicted on September 8 by Bragg's prosecutors on the same charges of fraud that he was federally pardoned for by then-President Trump in 2020."

In Bragg's Harvard Law School training, did he not learn that re-prosecution in this case is illegal? Not that it would matter to Bragg, but it is called "double jeopardy." This provision is provided for criminal defendants by the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which Bragg is obviously unfamiliar with either. The provision states, "you cannot be prosecuted more than once for the same crime." Perhaps Bragg needs to read the Constitution.

Continuing his "prosecutorial misconduct," independent of the law, Bragg decided to no longer prosecute marijuana misdemeanors, prostitution, or fare evasion. So, independently, Bragg has declared prostitution and marijuana are both legal in New York City. In addition, Bragg is "advising lesser charges for some low-level drug offenders and for some burglaries, and in low-level store robberies, lesser charges if a suspect 'displays a dangerous instrument but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm.'" Bragg seems bent on twisting the law.

With all of Bragg's "prosecutorial misconduct," perhaps the wrong person is on trial.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!