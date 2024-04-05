Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' stores relied on 1,000 people in India, not AI

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – While Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at its Fresh grocery stores was touted as being powered by artificial intelligence, a new report says it actually relied heavily on manual monitoring by some 1,000 people in India.

Amazon announced this week that it will be bailing on the Just Walk Out checkout technology — which used cameras and sensors to scan each item — and shift to the “Dash Cart,” a self-checkout shopping alternative. The Information website first reported that “Amazon‘s artificial intelligence technology just meant outsourcing hundreds of jobs overseas to workers who can watch you shop in real time,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Amazon spokesperson Sarmishta Ramesh vehemently denied the allegations in an email to Dailymail.com, saying human staff in India annotate video images, which includes training AI-powered algorithms to recognize objects on the screen,” the Mail reported. The annotation, she said, “is necessary for continuously improving the underlying machine learning model powering Just Walk Out technology.”

