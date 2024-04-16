A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Do most Americans think Trump acted illegally? New poll has answer

'Didn't vote for him, never will. But it's obviously all political'

By Around the Web
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:06pm

President Donald J. Trump walks from the South Portico entrance of the White House to speak to reporters Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Fayetteville, North Carolina. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

Only 35% of Americans believe former President Donald Trump acted illegally in regard to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him, which began on Monday, a Tuesday poll found.

Jury selection is underway in the first of Trump’s four criminal cases, where he faces 34 felony counts over allegations related to falsifying business records when reimbursing a hush money payment to former porn star actress Stormy Daniels leading up to the 2016 election. As Trump sits in the courtroom this week, 31% believe Trump’s alleged actions were “unethical, but not illegal,” 14% argue he did “nothing wrong” and 19% said they “don’t know enough to say,” accordingto an AP/NORC poll.

Additionally, only 31% of Americans are “extremely” or “very confident” that the prosecution in New York is treating the former president fairly, the poll found. Roughly 20% are “extremely” or “very confident” that jurors, judges or the Supreme Court, respectively, can be “fair and impartial” in the cases against Trump.

Did President Trump act illegally in regard to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's case against him?

On the first day of the selection process, more than 50 potential jurors were let go for not being able to be impartial, according to pool reports.

“It’s very obvious political persecution,” 46-year-old Christopher Ruff, an independent from Sanford, North Carolina, toldThe Associated Press. “I’m no fan of Trump in any way, shape or form. Didn’t vote for him, never will. But it’s obviously all political.”

However, 50% of Americans would consider Trump not fit for office if found guilty in the New York case, as well as roughly half in each of the other cases against him, according to the poll.

Trump continues to narrowly lead President Joe Biden in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 rematch. The only battleground state that Biden is currently advantaged in the RCP average for is Pennsylvania by just 0.1 point.

The AP/NORC poll surveyed 1,204 American adults nationwide from April 4 to April 8 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

